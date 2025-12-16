A Paris labor court recently ruled that French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain must pay more than €60 million ($70 million) to Kylian Mbappé in a dispute over unpaid wages. The issue traces back to the dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses linked to his free transfer to Real Madrid in 2024 following the end of his PSG contract.

Last month, lawyers at the Conseil de prud'hommes de Paris argued over the dispute. Following the legal battle, the court sided with the player amidst accusations of betrayal and harassment about the fallout of his relationship with PSG. Mbappé's lawyers claimed that PSG had been seeking €440 million from the soccer star while citing damages and a “loss of opportunity.” They also noted that PSG owed him more than €260 million ($305 million).

The relationship between PSG and the 26-year-old turned sour when the World Cup winner decided not to renew his contract in 2023. This deprived the club of acquiring a hefty transfer fee from Mbappé's future transfer, despite signing him on one of the most lucrative deals in the club's history in 2022.

PSG accused Mbappé of backing out of an August 2023 agreement that reportedly included a salary reduction if he left on a free transfer, a deal the club said was designed to safeguard its financial stability. The club also claimed Mbappé concealed his decision not to renew his contract for nearly 11 months, from July 2022 to June 2023, which they argue prevented them from negotiating a transfer and resulted in significant financial losses. PSG further alleged that Mbappé breached his contractual duties.

Kylian Mbappé's lawyers released a statement

Mbappé’s representatives argued that PSG never provided proof that the youngster agreed to waive any payments. His legal team also alleged that the club withheld wages and bonuses owed to him for April, May, and June 2024.

Addressing the court's decision, Mbappé's lawyers stated that the ruling confirms that “commitments must be honored.”

“It restores a simple truth: Even in the professional football industry[,] labor law applies to everyone.”

His advisors further stated, “Mbappé scrupulously fulfilled his sporting and contractual obligations for seven years and right up to the final day. He did everything possible to avoid litigation, even going so far as to withdraw a harassment complaint in a spirit of conciliation. In total, he had been seeking payment of his salaries and bonuses for more than 18 months.”

Mbappé joined Real Madrid last year in 2024 on a free transfer after scoring a club-record 256 goals during his seven years at PSG. While Real Madrid had a forgettable run at the 2024-2025 UCL, PSG defeated Inter Milan to win the Champions League earlier this year.