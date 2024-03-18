The NBA world was in a frenzy following Kyrie Irving's game winner over Nikola Jokic to lift the Dallas Mavericks over the defending champion Denver Nuggets. In the same breath, Kyrie Irving announced that he will be furthering his partnership with sneaker marketplace KICKS CREW to re-release his increasingly popular signature sneaker, the ANTA KAI 1. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
After signing a five-year deal with ANTA back in June 2023, Kyrie Irving released his first signature model with the brand, the ANTA KAI 1, earlier this month on March 6,2023. After an incredibly successful sold-out release, Irving will team up with ANTA and KICKS CREW for another launch of the ‘Artist on Court' colorway to celebrate his 32nd birthday. When asked about the upcoming release, Irving had this to say:
“As I start this new journey with ANTA, it is important that we partner with industry disruptors like KICKS CREW who share my vision of bringing accessibility and affordability to communities and sneaker lovers around the world.”
Kyrie Irving also took the role of Creative Director when joining ANTA and became an equity partner when joining forces with KICKS CREW. The results have been stellar thus far and it's clear to see Irving is getting a full opportunity to express himself as an artist through his footwear.
ANTA KAI 1 ‘Artist on Court'
The ANTA KAI 1 ‘Artist on Court' is a complete depiction of the creative flow of Kyrie Irving in his life both on and off the court. It marks the start of hid new signature shoe line and is crafted with an aerodynamic design that mirrors Kyrie’s gravity-defying movements and crossovers. The colorway features inspiration from the principles of Native cultures and weaves together the symbolic significance of the Four Sacred Directions with the psychological and physical effects that colors impact on the body and mind.
The shoe is made from ANTA's most cutting-edge basketball tech and features several structures specific to Irving's game. The shape of the shoe allows for speed and aerodynamic flow while the lockdown strap maximizes stability. The TPU sidewall adds extra support and the carbon fiber midfoot plate provides unmatched responsiveness and minimizes injury risk.
The shoe also features ANTA's newest midsole and threaded outsole technology, which provides maximum energy return, ability to make hard cuts, and extreme traction when gripping to the court. All in all, these were built to the exact specifications of Kyrie Irving and what his game requires.
Further details will reveal an awesome combination of purples, pinks, greens, and reds, all of which come together to form a positive energy around the shoe. The symbolism is based on the ideals of Strength, Agility, Focus, and Speed, which Irving emulates with the basketball in his hands. The shoes also feature great added detailing like the Native feather hangtag and the specialized box for the release.
Where to Buy ANTA KAI 1 ‘Artist on Court'
To celebrate the release of the KAI 1 ‘Artist On Court,' ANTA and Kyrie Irving partnered with KICKS CREW to be the global launch partner, leveraging the platform’s reputation for offering a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide. KICKS CREW differs from other
marketplaces by connecting authorized retailers and brands to its global audience, with a large majority from the US.
The ANTA KAI 1 ‘Artist On Court’ will be released at 11:00 AM CT on March 23rd, 2024, on KICKSCREW.COM and ANTA.com for $125. This release could be limited in nature and sell out quickly, so fans can sign up on the KAI 1 event page to receive exclusive access to the launch one hour before the public release.
What do you think of these? Does Kyrie Irving have a winner here in his first ANTA sneaker?