Dalton Knecht has been one of the rookie standouts early on during the 2024-25 season for the Los Angeles Lakers. While Bronny James is obviously the rookie getting all of the attention in LA, Knecht could very well cement himself as a key rotational player for this team.

With Anthony Davis sitting out Wednesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a heel injury, as well as Rui Hachimura being out, it will be Knecht who will earn his first career start, according to Lakers reporter Mark Trudell. What makes this first start for Knecht so special is that he will do so in front of Rick Barnes, his college coach from Tennessee.

After a stellar collegiate career, one in which he modeled after JJ Redick, his new coach, Knecht was drafted 17th overall by the Lakers in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. The score-first mentality that Knecht plays with has made him an intriguing weapon on Los Angeles' bench, and Redick has utilized him in numerous sets and rotations throughout the early portion of the regular season.

So far through seven games, Knecht has averaged 7.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range. His nine made threes this season rank fifth on the team behind Austin Reaves (16), LeBron James (16), D'Angelo Russell (12), and Hachimura (12).

As a result of both Davis and Hachimura being out of the lineup, Knecht is going to be one of the players Reddick looks to as an immediate source of secondary production. Between his shooting abilities and intelligence to put the ball on the floor to get to his spots, Knecht opens up the court offensively for James, Russell, and Reaves to attack the rim.

This should lead to open three-point opportunities for Knecht early on in this matchup against Memphis, who are allowing their opponents to shoot 37.3 percent from the perimeter thus far this season.

In front of his college coach and many fans who may make the trip from Knoxville, Tennessee, to see him play, Knecht will look to impress in his first career start in Memphis.