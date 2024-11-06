It always takes some time for rookies to adjust to the NBA level… unless your name is Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, or Paolo Banchero. When the 2024 NBA Draft took place, there were a ton of question marks about how this new group of rookies would fare in the league, especially since there was no overwhelming favorite at the top of the board and since many had been critical of the talent that existed. Two weeks isn't a large enough sample size to come to conclusions about how each of these players' respective careers will turn out, but so far, it is safe to say that this rookie class has struggled.

Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr, Reed Sheppard, Stephon Castle, and Ron Holland were the first five picks this past June. Through the early portion of the 2024-25 season, only Risacher and Sarr have been consistent starters for their team. Overall, these five players are all works in progress with plenty to improve upon if they are to be consistent factors for their respective teams moving forward.

Sheppard, who many thought would be the resounding favorite to win Rookie of the Year entering the new season, is averaging just 9.3 minutes per game in Houston. Holland and Castle both hold bench roles, and Risacher has only been starting in Atlanta due to injuries to Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter.

When analyzing a draft class, everything always starts at the top. That is why many have already deemed this draft class a failure. While things may look bleak right now for this group and those who were drafted behind them, there is still plenty to discuss regarding the silver linings of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Zach Edey, who was heavily criticized coming out of Purdue, has been a steady factor at the center position for the Memphis Grizzlies. Not only has he started in all eight games for the Grizzlies to this point, but Edey has made a positive impact in the frontcourt alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. Sure, Edey still has a lot to work on regarding his offensive prowess and ability to effectively run pick-and-roll sets with Ja Morant from three-point range, but the blueprint is there for the rookie center to grow on the margin of success he's seen early on in his rookie campaign.

As a whole, this rookie class has been pretty dormant. At the same time, this is just the beginning, and many roles will change over the course of the season. After all, there have been some bright spots for NBA rookies this season, and Edey is not the only one finding success with his new team.

Zach Edey – Memphis Grizzlies

The start of Zach Edey's career with the Grizzlies has been exactly what many expected. With talent like Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and others surrounding him, Edey wasn't going to be a focal point for Memphis when they drafted him. Instead, the rookie center was thought to be a player who could help bridge some of the gaps this organization had since Jackson was their only center option.

By having Edey, the Grizzlies can look to attack the paint a lot more on offense, while also feeling confident in their abilities to take chances defensively due to Jackson and Edey patrolling the rim. As fellow rookie Jaylen Wells puts it, Edey makes the game easier for everyone because of his size.

“(Edey) makes things easier for everyone on the floor when he is out there,” Wells said of his teammate recently. “Getting boards, blocking shots, you know when a guard gets by you and Edey is in the paint it's going to be a hard shot over him. On offense, especially for Ja, it's an easy bailout pass option. You can throw a lob, so yeah, he definitely makes it easier for everyone on the floor.”

The Grizzlies want to see Edey evolve into a player who can do a little bit of everything on the court instead of always sitting in the paint. Head coach Taylor Jenkins wants the rookie to become more comfortable playing out on the perimeter, as well as being able to hold his own when tasked with defending out on the wing and outside of the paint in certain situations. He may not be the best at it, but Jenkins and this organization know that they have a special talent who can do multiple things correctly at the center position.

This season, Edey is averaging 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 64.5 percent from the floor in eight starts. Most recently, he recorded 25 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks against the Brooklyn Nets while shooting 11-of-12 from the floor, becoming the first-ever rookie in the history of the NBA with a 20/10 game on 90%/100% shooting, according to StatMuse.

While he will always have his critics, Edey has surely earned the respect of many around the NBA during the first month of the new season.

Dalton Knecht – Los Angeles Lakers

Aside from Edey, Dalton Knecht has been another bright spot for this rookie class. On draft night, Knecht was expected to be a top-10 pick. Ultimately, he fell in the Los Angeles Lakers' laps at 17th overall, and he could just become their most important secondary player as the season goes on.

Head coach JJ Redick has talked about Knecht's skillset on multiple occasions, and the two will be connected simply because of their emphasis on three-point shooting. Knecht studied Redick's game while he was at Tennessee, and the Lakers head coach has already put the rookie in positions to succeed from beyond the arc next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

In seven games, Knecht has averaged 7.3 points per game while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range. He currently ranks first on the team in bench scoring and is fifth in made threes, trailing just James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and D'Angelo Russell.

Keep a close eye on Knecht because he is arguably the Lakers' best shooting weapon. For a team that doesn't see much production from the perimeter, Knecht could wind up becoming one of the best rookies in the NBA this season.

Ryan Dunn – Phoenix Suns

If there is one rookie that has exceeded expectations thus far, it has to be Ryan Dunn. Ahead of this year's draft, many critiqued Dunn as a first-round prospect because of his poor shooting numbers at Virginia. However, scouts who truly evaluated Dunn pinpointed that he wasn't a broken offensive player and that there were some minor tweaks needed in his shooting mechanics.

Well, the Phoenix Suns seem to know what they are doing, as Dunn has shot 11-for-31 from three-point range early on in his career, roughly 35.5 percent from long range. Every team in the league searches for 3-and-D players on the wing, and that is exactly what Dunn brings with his athleticism and length at the small forward position. If there is one team that was perfect for Dunn, it is the Suns because he gets to learn from brilliant basketball minds who played his position like Kevin Durant, Royce O'Neale, and GM James Jones.

“I see fearlessness,” Suns point guard Tyus Jones said of Dunn after an early-season practice. “Taking the shots with 100% confidence, playing defense aggressively, not flinching. So that’s huge, especially as a rookie.”

The Suns' bench was going to be their biggest question mark entering the season, and so far, Dunn has exceeded expectations. If he can continue to shoot from the perimeter at a high rate, he will undoubtedly be an All-Rookie performer and a key role player who can impact his team's chances of finding immediate postseason success.

Honorable mentions: Carlton Carrington, Jaylen Wells, Yves Missi

There are a few other rookies who have played well this season other than Edey, Knecht, and Dunn.

For starters, Carlton “Bub” Carrington is a key rookie to keep an eye on with the Washington Wizards. Sarr is the guy getting the attention since he was the second overall pick, but Carrington has been the Wizards' best rookie. The rookie guard has scored at least 10 points in four of his six games this year, and his all-around feel for the game is what stands out.

Whether it is passing, scoring, or rebounding, Carrington has displayed the ability to be a triple-double-like threat at the point guard spot. Should his role continue to increase next to Jordan Poole, there could be real conversations starting about Carrington being in the Rookie of the Year discussion.

Another surprise rookie performer has been Jaylen Wells next to Edey in Memphis. Wells has been tossed into a starting role with Bane and Marcus Smart being injured, and he too has helped fill the gaps for his team as a two-way player on the wing who can do whatever his team asks of him. The Grizzlies need players who can space the floor and make smart decisions. That is what Wells brings to the table.

In New Orleans, Yves Missi is quickly establishing himself as Jonas Valanciunas' successor at the center position. Although the Pelicans brought in Daniel Theis to be their lead big man, Missi has shown flashes of his rim-protecting abilities, as well as his ability to be a lob threat in transition. Through eight games, the Pels rookie is averaging 5.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.