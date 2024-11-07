Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will sit out Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a left heel contusion, as confirmed by head coach JJ Redick via Mike Trudell. Rui Hachimura will also be unavailable due to illness.

Anthony Davis was listed as questionable and day-to-day after re-aggravating a left foot injury during the fourth quarter of the Lakers' loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

“I’ll talk to my trainer and just kind of figure out what exactly is going on,” said the Lakers center after Monday’s night game.

“I’ve been managing it since this summer, honestly, and my goal for every game is to be on the floor. And I just kind of landed directly on the spot that’s been killing me. So, we’ll figure it out,” he continued.

Anthony Davis in his best start of the season for years

Davis has been playing at an elite level this season, arguably as the best center in the NBA. The 12-year veteran is off to the hottest start of his career, leading the league with 32.3 points per game on 57% shooting. He also tops the league in free throw attempts (12) and free throws made (9.4), while ranking 10th in rebounds (11.7) and blocks (1.7).

The Lakers big man dropped 37 points against Detroit on Monday, bringing his total to 75 points over the last two games. He has scored 29 or more points in six of the Lakers' first seven games and has recorded four double-doubles.

If Davis is unable to play, the Lakers will be significantly depleted, especially in the frontcourt. Jared Vanderbilt and Christian Wood are both still sidelined with injuries, and Jalen Hood-Schifino, Maxwell Lewis, Quincy Olivari, and Armel Traore are currently on G-League assignments.

Some positive news for the Lakers is that D'Angelo Russell (foot) and Austin Reaves (ankle) are anticipated to keep playing despite their minor injuries, as reported by Khobi Price of the Orange County Register. Additionally, Christian Koloko is expected to be available, as he’s not listed on the injury report.

Koloko hasn’t seen action since the 2022-23 season wrapped up due to a “blood clot issue.” The 24-year-old, who inked a two-way contract with the Lakers in September, was recently given medical clearance to play. However, he hasn’t been active yet due to concerns over his conditioning.

Huge frontcourt void for the Lakers without Davis and Hachimura

If Davis is sidelined, having Koloko available would be a major boost. The 7-footer, with a 7-5 wingspan, is an athletic big man known for his shot-blocking ability and strength on the offensive boards. However, his offensive game remains quite limited.

The 31-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout his career, having played 70 or more games only three times. However, he was relatively healthy during the 2023-24 season, playing in 76 games and delivering one of his best performances as a pro.

Anthony Davis has averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field, though his three-point shooting was a challenge at just 27.1 percent.

Rui Hachimura was originally doubtful but was later upgraded to questionable shortly before tipoff. Nonetheless, he'll miss his first game of the season. With Hachimura out, Dalton Knecht could make his first career start, while Cam Reddish and Gabe Vincent may see expanded roles.

Hachimura has had an impressive start to the season, shooting a 57.1% from beyond the arc and grabbing a career-best number of rebounds with 6.4. With both him and Davis sidelined, the Lakers will need others to rise to the occasion. Bench production has been a concern for L.A. so far this season, and it will be even more crucial in their absence.