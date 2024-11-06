Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht is quickly gaining attention for his mentality on the court. Ahead of the Lakers’ matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Knecht spoke to the media about his approach to the game, describing an attitude that stems from years of being overlooked.

“I play with a chip on my shoulder regardless of falling in the draft or not,” Knecht said in a video shared by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I’ve been underrated my whole life, from junior college to high school. So, that’s how it is. I feel like I’ve been underrated my entire life, so I always have a chip on my shoulder.”

The 23-year-old swingman, drafted 17th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, has already shown flashes of his potential in the Lakers’ preseason games and early season performances. His most notable showing came during the Lakers’ preseason win, where he scored a remarkable 35 points, including the team’s last 20 points and 13 in overtime. Knecht followed this with an 18-point effort against the Cleveland Cavaliers, continuing to display the scoring ability that drew the Lakers' interest.

Dalton Knecht's scoring may provide Laker's depth

Knecht is averaging 7.3 points per game on 47.4% shooting from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc. His steady shooting and aggressive play style have earned him minutes in the Lakers’ rotation, a trend that may continue given the current injury concerns within the team. Forward Rui Hachimura is listed as doubtful for Wednesday night’s game against Memphis due to an illness, while star big man Anthony Davis is questionable after suffering a left heel contusion in the Lakers’ recent loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The Lakers conclude their five-game road trip in Memphis, and Knecht’s willingness to step up could be crucial, especially if Davis or Hachimura cannot play. Known for his ability to deliver under pressure, the rookie has the opportunity to make an even stronger impression on Lakers fans and his teammates alike.

With his determination to prove doubters wrong, Knecht embodies the relentless mindset that Lakers fans value and his continued development will be one to watch as Los Angeles navigates the season. His mentality and scoring ability may well become pivotal for a Lakers team seeking depth and consistency in its roster.