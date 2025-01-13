The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers are two of 12 LA-based sports organizations that have come together to donate $8 million to the city's wildfire relief efforts.

Those teams have also joined forces with Fanatics, which is donating $3 million worth of merchandise to residents who have been displaced from their homes.

In addition to the Lakers and Dodgers, the Angels, Clippers, Chargers, Ducks, Galaxy, Kings, Rams, Sparks, Angel City FC and LA FC are all involved.

Fanatics is also selling LA Strong merchandise on the above teams' websites, as well as those of Los Angeles Golf Club, LA28 and the University of Southern California.

“We are committed as ever to Los Angeles,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick said in a release. “We recognize it's not just our community that has been impacted by this. We're committed to helping people as much as we can and we're going to do that.”

Reddick also pledged to donate to relief efforts independently.

The news comes as the wildfires continue to wreak havoc on the Los Angeles area. The death toll is up to 24 with the AP reporting that number is expected to rise as firefighters continue to search through the rubble. Additionally, the four wildfires have consumed 62 square miles, which is bigger than the entire city of San Francisco. With sustained winds in the forecast through Wednesday, the situation in Los Angeles remains precarious.

In addition to the team donations, individual athletes have stepped up as well. Freddie Freeman and Chris Taylor, both of the Dodgers, have already pitched in. Freeman and his wife Chelsea have announced they will donate a combined $300,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Pasadena Fire Department and the Salvation Army.

Taylor and his wife, Mary, have started a fundraiser through their own foundation and will match donations up to $5,000.