The Los Angeles Chargers will honor the Los Angeles Fire Department with special pregame warmup gear ahead of their AFC Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans on Saturday. The team shared images of the tribute on X, formerly known as Twitter, as a gesture to recognize first responders amid the devastating California wildfires.

The wildfires in Los Angeles have burned more than 37,000 acres — an area larger than San Francisco—destroying over 12,000 structures and displacing tens of thousands of residents. According to The Washington Post, the fires have claimed 11 lives as firefighters continue to battle the flames under dire conditions.

Chargers to honor LAFD in AFC Wild Card matchup vs. Texans

This season marked a significant turnaround for the Chargers under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh. After finishing the 2024 season with a 5-12 record and missing the playoffs, the team rebounded with an 11-6 record, securing a postseason berth. Harbaugh’s leadership has been instrumental in transforming the Chargers into a playoff contender, and they enter the Wild Card round on a three-game winning streak.

The Texans, who finished 10-7, enter the matchup on shakier ground, having lost two of their last three games, including a 31-2 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. Saturday's game at NRG Stadium, set for 4:30 p.m. ET, is pivotal for both teams as they aim to advance deeper into the playoffs.

The Chargers’ tribute to the LAFD highlights the sacrifices of firefighters and emergency personnel working tirelessly to protect Los Angeles communities amid one of the most destructive wildfire seasons in recent memory. The team’s warmup gear symbolizes solidarity with their city during a time of widespread devastation.

The wildfires have had far-reaching effects across Los Angeles, with the NBA postponing multiple games for the Lakers and Clippers. The Chargers hope their recognition of the LAFD will shine a light on the efforts of these heroes while uniting their community during a challenging period.