The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for their most important game of the season. LA will take on Minnesota on Monday night in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. The Rams have home-field advantage in that game, but they will be playing in Glendale, Arizona as a result of the wildfires raging in the Los Angeles area.

The Rams took out a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times on Sunday, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. That advertisement addresses the recent wildfires raging in the Los Angeles area.

“Maybe you were born here. Maybe you moved here. But you are Los Angeles,” the ad reads. “When something hurts one of us, it hurts all of us. And we respond, together. Showing our strength, tenacity, passion and generosity. Revealing a City of Angels.”

The ad offers support for those who have suffered loss during this week's tragedy. It also praises first responders and good samaritans who have opened their doors to others in an effort to help those impacted by the fires.

“To those who have suffered and lost. To those who are opening their doors, who are providing shelter, food, and hope. To the neighbors who are embracing strangers, and stretching out their hands. To all of the first responders who are risking their lives, and giving their all for something greater. Thank you.”

“YOU are Los Angeles. WE are Los Angeles,” the post concluded, with a logo of the Rams and the word TOGETHER in capital letters.

The Rams could give Los Angeles a huge emotional boost if they could upset the Vikings on Monday night.

Cardinals preparing State Farm Stadium to host Rams vs. Vikings Wild Card game

The Cardinals have rolled out the red carpet for the Rams.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell sprang into action this week, preparing State Farm Stadium to host the Rams vs. Vikings game. His team also made a strong effort to do whatever they could to help the players and families on the Rams settle in.

Bidwell sent a pair of Boeing 777 planes to pick up LA's team and family members, pets included. Team personnel even made lists of nearly every service they could imagine the Rams might need during their stay. That included numbers for active babysitters and even local ice cream parlors.

The Cardinals also needed to make a number of logistical preparations to be able to properly host the game. Bidwell spoke several times with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to figure out the ticketing process. Arizona uses SeatGeek while LA uses Ticketmaster, which added another layer of complication.

Arizona also had to go to great lengths to acquire enough paint in Rams colors to properly decorate the field and end zones.

It is great to see the Cardinals being such good hosts for their division rival.