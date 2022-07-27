LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers, and their 2022 championship in the NBA bubble will go down as one of the most polarizing titles in NBA history. At least one Hall of Fame voice clearly wants an asterisk on the entire ordeal held in Disney World, Orlando.

27-year coaching veteran George Karl recently spoke out in frustration over the 2020 Bubble being regarded in the same tier as any other NBA postseason. What specifically about the bubble he’s referring to or what triggered his question in the first place remains unclear.

Can we please stop talking about the ‘20 Bubble like it was the same event as all other NBA playoffs?? — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) July 26, 2022

While not directly shading the Lakers, most fans took it as a logical assumption to see it as a slight to LA’s title. That elicited various responses calling George Karl out. Some fans argued that if anything, the bubble offered a greater challenge in its title chase that the NBA has never seen before and likely (hopefully) never will again.

Being the only championship team that wasn't given home court for being a #1 seed somehow means less? — Parks (@dparks24) July 26, 2022

It actually was more impressive. No distractions just straight authentic basketball. Even the games were far more entertaining and competitive because it wasent like their was anythign else to do! Everyone was all in ! — @tyty (@JustReactsYT) July 26, 2022

Some Lakers fans took it even further, bringing out some receipts that put Karl on the spot with both his clear bias against the purple and gold as well as some opposing takes he had in the moment as the NBA bubble playoffs were ongoing. Karl spent the most years of his coaching career as the head honcho of the Denver Nuggets, who LA faced and beat in the Western Conference Finals that year. That doesn’t exactly work in his favor when considering his impartiality.

Still others took it personally with calling out George Karl for his own inability to win a championship as a coach as well as for still voicing out his takes at this point.

Sure let’s focus on you coaching for over 22 years & not winning a championship at all — (Raquel) Kobe 8/24 (@SOULbeautifulme) July 26, 2022

Bro you’re like 80, had a successful career, made millions, why are you such a hater — Twinkie Hunter (@twinkie_hunter) July 26, 2022

There will never be a definitive ruling on LeBron James and co. winning the Los Angeles Lakers their 17th banner under such unprecedented circumstances. The debate on it will likely go on for decades until fans are no longer old enough to remember it.