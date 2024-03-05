LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have lofty goals for the 2024 NBA Playoffs. However, the team must improve its standing in the Western Conference to fulfill its goals. Thankfully, Gabe Vincent looks to make a return from injury just in time to help LA.
The Lakers could have Vincent for the 2024 NBA Playoffs run
Gabe Vincent continues to ramp up his activity on the court, and he hopes to be back in the lineup by mid to late March, Shams Charania reports, per Run it Back. The Lakers can use Vincent to help increase Los Angeles' tempo when he returns.
The 27-year-old played an integral role in the Miami Heat's 2023 NBA Finals run. Vincent averaged a career-high 9.4 points per game in the months leading up to the playoffs. Then, he stepped up big in the last two rounds.
Vincent erupted with 29 points in Game 3 of the Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. He followed up the performance with two key contributions against the Denver Nuggets in the Finals. The spark plug guard scored 19 points and 23 points in Games 1 and 2, respectively.
The Lakers hope Vincent can bring the same energy to their team as push for a solid seed in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is 34-29 and sits ninth the the conference standings. They need to keep winning to get a guaranteed playoff spot.
With the way LeBron James has been playing, the Lakers should have no problem making the postseason. James scored his 40,000th career point on March 2nd. The combination of him, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell and company will hold things down until Gabe Vincent returns.