Aside from D'Angelo Russell, the Los Angeles Lakers are open to trading former Heat point guard Gabe Vincent at the deadline.

This season has been pretty disappointing for the Los Angeles Lakers. While they're 25-25 and in the Play-In Tournament, this isn't what fans had in mind for 2023-24. All those moves they made in the offseason has not panned out they way they envisioned them too. Because of that, there are plenty of trade rumors that surround the team.

The most prominent name on the Lakers' trade block is point guard D'Angelo Russell. Russell has had a rather up-and-down season, which has led to fans calling for him to be moved. Another point guard for LA has is now on the trade block as well: former Miami Heat PG Gabe Vincent, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports.

“We’ve heard plenty of D’Angelo Russell’s involvement in the Los Angeles Lakers’ trade conversations to fortify the unit around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and front-office favorite Austin Reaves. Let it be known that Los Angeles has also been including injured point guard Gabe Vincent, who’s played just five games due to a knee injury, in various trade talks, sources said.”

Vincent was one of the Lakers' most exciting acquisitions in the offseason. After a solid season for the finalists Heat, many hoped that the point guard would give them a much-needed boost from the bench. However, Vincent has been battling injuries for the better part of the season. It's unfortunate, as we've seen what he can provide to a championship team when needed.

This Lakers team is miles behind the team that made the Conference Finals last season. If they want to recapture the magic of their previous campaign, they'll need to figure out a way to fix their current roster.