Behind LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves — and a fortunate call — the Lakers edged out the Suns in the In-Season Tournament.

The Los Angeles Lakers are already hard enough to beat in crunchtime, thanks to the possession-to-possession orchestration and greatness of LeBron James, supported by Anthony Davis' all-encompassing defense and Austin Reaves' big nuts. When they're also on the receiving end of a pivotal late whistle? Their opponent — the Phoenix Suns, in the In-Season Tournament quarterfinal — has no chance.

The Lakers (13-9) pulled out a thrilling 106-103 victory over Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the Suns (12-9) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. The win improved the Lakers to 5-o in tournament play, guaranteed each player $100,00, and set up a semifinal matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas on Thursday. Considering the stakes (there was a palpable playoff atmosphere in Crypto), and the competition (the Lakers entered 4-8 vs. teams with winning records) it doubled as Los Angeles' most impressive win of the season.

“You've got some of the most alpha male competitors in the world, and if you give us an opportunity to play for something meaningful or an incentive, then you get what you're getting,” said LeBron. “The In-Season Tournament is what it is, and we have an opportunity to play on a big stage, be on national television, represent our families, our communities, where we come from.”

The Suns quickly erased a double-digit deficit as the second half began, only for Reaves to respond with what is quickly becoming a trademark midgame surge. Following up his sparkplug 15-point second quarter in Saturday's win over the Houston Rockets, the third-year wing kept the Lakers afloat in the third quarter, scoring 14 of the team's 24 points (Phoenix had 35). The Lakers led their Pacific Division (and West Group A) rivals by one heading into the final period.

AR making it happen 💥 pic.twitter.com/ACabQmiC68 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 6, 2023

Down the stretch, the Lakers, as usual, relied on LeBron to run the show, AD to hold down the fort, and Reaves to answer the inevitable call. James — fourth in the NBA in total clutch points on 65.5% shooting — dropped 15 of his 31 points in the final 12 minutes. He scored or assisted on 19 straight Lakers points to start the quarter. He scored seven straight Lakers points earlier in the fourth, capped by a heat-check triple that sent Crypto into a frenzy. With his team up by one at the 3:18 mark, LeBron hit a pair of free throws, a jumper, and a muscular layup within 58 seconds.

“We like to put the ball in his hands and let him make plays,” AD explained. “Whether it's scoring — which he was able to do tonight, and almost every other night — and then far as making plays for someone else. That's crunchtime … He's been very successful in that quarter taking over games and giving us a chance to win.”

In general, the Lakers probably needed LeBron to keep pace with KD (31 points). The 21-year veteran was up to the task. In 40 minutes, James posted a historic line: 31 points (12-for-25 FG), 11 assists, 8 rebounds, and 5 steals.

“No disrespect to anyone, but he’s the best quarterback in the league,” said Darvin Ham, who humorously collapsed with exhaustion at the microphone.

Here was Darvin Ham last night getting specific on the myriad ways LeBron controls the game in crunchtime: https://t.co/d2zCGoyOCx pic.twitter.com/sUqWpe8J9S — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 6, 2023

Davis (27 points, 15 rebounds) didn't let a clanky outing (10-for-26, numerous missed bunnies) detract from his defensive dominance. The undisputed Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner was behind a handful of key stops — none more impressive than the below sequence, in which he covers everybody and forces a 24-second violation.

Great defense from the Lakers here. Suns go with Veer action, P&R into a pindown for Booker. Prince fights over, AD switches. Good contain, showing early help. Switch and recover, multiple efforts were there. pic.twitter.com/c4GaKlclmS — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) December 6, 2023

“AD’s our anchor when it comes to our defense. He can do everything on the floor,” said LeBron. “I think it’s taken for granted by our league…the ability to shut down everything and disrupt everything. AD does that.”

The biggest shot of the game, though, came from Reaves (20 points, team-high +17). After Durant put the Suns within one, the Lakers set up a pick-and-roll for LeBron and AD … until LeBron — as he did in the playoffs — deferred to the undrafted guy. Reaves drilled a 27-foot triple off-the-dribble to seemingly ice the contest.

“He pointed right to Austin,” recalled Davis. “We just have a lot of confidence in him.”

“It’s Austin.”

“He’s done it.” Anthony Davis and LeBron James on trusting Austin Reaves in the clutch. (via @michaelcorvoNBA) pic.twitter.com/ZNnjlJX2XP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 6, 2023

Things were briefly complicated moments later when Booker nearly forced a turnover (and might've gotten away with a foul), only for the officials to award LeBron a timeout even though the ball appeared to be out of Reaves' possession, much to the chagrin of Booker. A non-call would've likely allowed the Suns to pick up the loose ball and tie the game.

“There was no call, and LeBron made a high-IQ play he's made a million times,” Reaves said.

Crew Chief Josh Tiven: "During live play the official felt that LA still had possession of the ball when LeBron James requested the timeout. Through postgame video review in slow motion replay, we did see that Austin Reaves had his left hand on the ball while it’s pinned against… https://t.co/MLn2JyNpee — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 6, 2023

So the refs helped, but the result was no fluke. From tip-off, the Lakers' used their newfound length (Jarred Vanderbilt is a difference maker) to control the offensive glass (21 rebounds) and force 20 turnovers. Once it got late, the Lakers felt right at home. Close games are not supposed to be comfort food, but they've consistently been the Lakers' bread and butter (first quarters, by contrast, have been a weakness). Los Angeles is now 8-3 in games that enter “clutch” situations — within five points with five or fewer minutes to go — with the third-best net rating (23.8) in those scenarios.

“That's when it's money time,” said Davis.

AD wasn't referring to the $500,000 cash prize that comes with winning the NBA Cup. That money time will, appropriately, be determined in Las Vegas.