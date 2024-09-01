LeBron James, fresh off his third gold medal with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, recently made headlines with a bold claim on his show “The Shop.” The Los Angeles Lakers superstar expressed confidence that his athletic prowess could extend beyond the basketball court, suggesting he could win a high jump and long jump medal with adequate preparation.

“Compete in, like, how much time are you going to give me?” James responded when asked if he could medal in another sport or event. He went on to cite a pair of track and field options. “Maybe the long jump. I think I could do the long jump, maybe, or the high jump if you give me some time. I need about six months, eight months, or whatever, preparation to get to that.”

Unfortunately, given that James, who was already the league's oldest player last season, will be 43 when the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics roll around — and that elite track and field athletes are generally two decades younger — it seems likely that the ship has sailed on the Lakers superstar competing on that stage.

Regardless, James and Lakers big man Anthony Davis helped lead Team USA to its fifth consecutive gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. James and Davis helped defeat Victor Wembanyama and Team France. James was named Tournament MVP for his efforts in Paris, averaging 14.2 points, a team-high-tying 8.2 rebounds, and a team-best 10.2 assists.

Will LeBron James and the Lakers go for gold this season?

With just over a month to go before training camp starts, the Lakers' roster looks a lot like the roster they ended this past season with. They have not signed a single free agent or made any trades this summer, at least so far, and the only players they have added are Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, their two draft picks.

The issue with the lack of additions is that it's not enough to help the Lakers compete. They need a 3-and-D wing and a defensive center to take that next step. But with James and Davis on the roster, they should have enough to make the playoffs, even through the Play-In tournament.

But making the playoffs shouldn't be the only goal with those two on the roster. Instead, the focus should be on Los Angeles winning a title. However, with how this roster is built, that notion could be more straightforward said than done. To get there, the Lakers will be banking on internal development and chemistry to achieve that goal.