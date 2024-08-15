Although he's arguably the greatest player of all time, someone as old as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James might not be the most tech-savvy. After Team USA's dominant run to a fifth-straight gold medal, King James celebrated the moment by changing his profile picture to one of him and his Olympics teammates on X, formerly Twitter. No, don't worry; your eyes aren't going bad. There also isn't anything wrong with your phone or computer. James just picked a photo that's so low-resolution that it's just that blurry.

Like when Paul Pierce posted a picture of a rocket emoji, NBA fans are roasting James's new profile picture.

Some offered to help James, much like you'd help your grandma cross the street, by giving him a higher-resolution picture. Others coined the nickname “LeLowresolution,” saying he took the photo with a rock or dug up the iconic photo of James filming a WWE event from a flip phone.

All jokes aside, James was vital for Team USA during the 2024 Olympics. Without his 14.6 points per game, which led Team USA in scoring, 3.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds, the United States might not have won their fifth straight gold medal. But now that James has cemented his history as one the greatest players in Team USA history, his focus shifts back to the upcoming Lakers season, where he looks to add another ring to his collection.

How will LeBron James and the Lakers do this season?

Even as James approaches his 40th birthday, which will probably arrive this December, he has shown very few signs of aging. His seemingly endless list of accolades, which recently added an Olympic MVP, reflects as much. But while he hasn't lost his spot on an All-NBA roster, he has landed on the third team in the past three seasons. That's a remarkable achievement for almost anyone, but it's not where peak-of-his-powers where James once resided.

If James can string together a season similar to last year, where he averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.3 rebounds, he should be able to secure All-NBA honors again. But if James plays at that level and Los Angeles is more competitive under new head coach J.J. Reddick, the Lakers could be primed for a serious postseason run.

James and the Lakers will kick off their 2024-25 campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. It won’t be an easy matchup for the Lakers against the Wolves. Minnesota has quickly risen to the top of the West, are fresh off a Western Conference Finals run, and beat the Lakers in three of their four games against them in the regular season last year.