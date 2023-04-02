A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Lakers needed a win on Friday night as they faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. Anthony Davis knew what the team needed from him, and the eight-time All-Star responded in the best way possible. So much so, that even Wolves head coach Chris Finch could not help but provide a savagely blunt assessment of AD’s utter dominance over Minnesota.

After watching Davis drop a monstrous 38-point, 17-rebound double-double all over the Wolves, Finch did not hold back on his post-game assessment:

“He kicked our a** in every way possible,” Finch said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

I see no lies here. Davis did exactly that, dropping 38 points on 15-of-26 from the field, to go along with 17 boards, a steal, and two blocks in 37 minutes of action. Thanks to AD’s heroics, the Lakers have gone above .500 for the first time this entire season. This obviously could not have come at a better time for LA.

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, fell to ninth in the West after suffering defeat at the hands of Davis and Co. The Oklahoma City Thunder are one game behind them at 10th, while the Dallas Mavericks, who are playing the Miami Heat on Saturday, are trailing Minnesota by 1.5 games. At this point, a spot in the Play-In tournament is anything but guaranteed for the Wolves.

The same can be said for the Lakers, although they are now in a great position to secure their place in the West. They have a relatively easy schedule ahead too, so right now, the Play-In spot is theirs to lose.