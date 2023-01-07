By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

LeBron James is on the brink of breaking one of the most significant NBA all-time records. He’s now in striking distance of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record, and at this point, it’s only a matter of time before LeBron rises to the top of this esteemed list.

Be that as it may, it seems that James never really wanted this accomplishment in the first place. According to the four-time NBA champion himself, the “scoring record was never ever even thought of in my head” because of the fact that in his mind, LeBron considers himself a “pass-first guy.”

While there is truth to this notion, the mean streets of Twitter could not help but call James out for his supposedly questionable take on this matter:

The ‘pass first’ thing is laughable. He’s got the second most shot attempts, and shot misses, in NBA history. He’s averaged more field goal attempts per game (19.7) than guys like Kobe, Bird, Durant and Kareem. — Paulie Football (@PaulieFootball1) January 7, 2023

this pass first stuff a myth — huh (@bobdave47296907) January 7, 2023

Lol yesss. That's why he has moved to so many teams. The success of his teammates. — JD (@Hogierolls) January 7, 2023

Whewwww heart can go back in my chest pic.twitter.com/P6YOpM2cRH — LJ (@Ljscissorhands) January 7, 2023

A lot of keyboard warriors simply cannot accept the notion that LeBron is now well on his way to becoming the greatest scorer in NBA history in spite of the fact that he never really had this feat as one of his goals when he started playing basketball.

To be fair, there were more than a few folks who came to James’ defense:

that’s how you know everybody in the comments was born in the mid 2000’s because Bron has ALWAYS been a pass first guy since he came into the league. y’all not basketball fans fr — cam dancy (@CamDancy) January 7, 2023

he might lie about anything else but this is nit cap — gay sex (@GoatHamoodi) January 7, 2023

The fuck it is. I saw this man play every day for four years. He literally ran the offense and got everyone involved, and would drop 30 or 40 without ever compromising his teammates. — Mr. Kratos Is Back (@rbaratheon23) January 7, 2023

As always, the great LeBron James has social media divided again. Whatever the case may be, what is now an unquestionable fact is that the Lakers superstar is now less than 500 points from surpassing Kareem for the all-time scoring record, and thereby cementing his legacy as one of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball. Love him or hate him, that’s going to be one undeniably significant moment in NBA history.