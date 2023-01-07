By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

It’s no secret that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is a big fan of LeBron James. These two have buried the hatchet on their past beef, and they’ve now grown to be very close friends. So much so, that Green has no problem with offering GOAT-level praise for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

Dray’s latest truth bomb on LeBron feels like a dig at Michael Jordan. After all, you simply cannot have any type of GOAT conversation without having MJ in the mix. In his mind, however, Green believes that when it comes to being the face of the league, no one will hold a candle to LeBron James:

“I take my hat off to LeBron,” Green said (h/t Legion Hoops on Twitter). “For what he’s done, for what he’s doing, on and off the court, there’s never been a better face of the NBA, and I’m not sure there will ever be a better face of the NBA.”

You have to note that Green isn’t talking about being the greatest player of all time here. What he’s pointing out is that in terms of representing the NBA on a national and a global scale, no one has done it quite like LeBron.

This isn’t all about popularity either. After all, James has the unfair advantage of having social media and the internet during his era — something that MJ never had to help boost his reach (at least not in his prime). What Draymond Green is also saying is that LeBron has done so much outside the basketball court. James has been an instigator of social change. The Lakers superstar has never been afraid to use his platform to involve himself in social issues, even if it comes at a cost. You can’t really say the same about MJ.