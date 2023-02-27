The Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday in what should be a marquee matchup in the Western Conference. Unfortunately for the Lakers, they will need to try and get a win at the FedEx forum without LeBron James.

LeBron James injury status vs. Grizzlies

LeBron suffered a foot injury on Sunday as he led the Lakers to a comeback win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. James played through the pain, though, as LA escaped with a much-needed 111-108 win over the Mavs. It is clear that the foot did not heal overnight, and it actually looks like it has gotten worse. So much so, that the Lakers have already ruled him out 24 hours prior to the Grizzlies game, per our Lakers reporter Michael Corvo.

The good news for the Lakers, though, is that Anthony Davis is probable to play. AD hasn’t missed a game for nearly a full month now, and it doesn’t seem like his streak is going to end on Tuesday. However, D’Angelo Russell is doubtful with a right ankle sprain, and it looks like he’s headed to a second straight missed game for LA.

The Lakers have shown signs of life of late. They have won both of their games after the All-Star break against the Golden State Warriors and the Mavs, but their toughest test yet comes in the form of Ja Morant and the mighty Grizzlies. It’s a shame that LeBron won’t be suiting up, and it goes without saying that the Lakers are going to have a much bigger challenge in front of them without their talisman in the mix.