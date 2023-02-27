Shannon Sharpe is one of the biggest LeBron James fans out there, and so the NFL legend couldn’t help but be worried about the Los Angeles Lakers star who limped out of the arena after Sunday’s game.

LeBron sustained a foot injury against the Dallas Mavericks, with the superstar forward admitting he “heard a pop” somewhere in his right foot. The team played down his injury afterwards, especially since James was able to stay on the floor in the showdown with the Mavs and finish the game. However, it didn’t stop fans from getting worried after LeBron was spotted walking with a noticeable limp while exiting the American Airlines Center.

Sharpe, for his part, admitted that he’s really concerned about James’ health status considering that he hasn’t looked the same ever since his foot issues were revealed after the Oklahoma City Thunder game where he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. For those unaware, James missed their next three games after that, with reports emerging that his foot is expected to bother him for the rest of the campaign.

“For me, he does not look like the same LeBron James that we saw the guy play from his birthday until he injured that foot—I think it was February 7th. His birthday was December 30th, February 7th when he broke Kareem’s record. He does not look like the same player from the fourth quarter on of that game to what we see now,” Sharpe said.

“The foot is clearly bothering him. There are some things that he can’t do that he normally could do, and he’s not playing the same brand of basketball that we’ve seen from LeBron. And as long as LeBron James is not healthy, they’re not going anywhere.”

Shannon Sharpe added that when it comes to his concern level for LeBron James, he’s at a “10.” The Lakers need James to contend, but the fact is, they need him healthy and at his best.

The Lakers have yet to provide a definite update on James’ injury, and sure enough, hopes are high that it’s really not serious.