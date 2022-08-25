1 stat proves Patrick Beverley trade makes sense for Lakers

While a lot of people are poking fun at the Patrick Beverley trade–largely because he’s now teaming up with longtime nemesis Russell Westbrook–the fact of the matter is the Los Angeles Lakers could really use his help.

As ESPN Stats and Info noted, Beverley brings some much-needed defensive intensity that the Lakers are lacking. The team ranked 21st in defensive efficiency last season, but the addition of the veteran guard could help address that. Pat Bev is actually among the players who have allowed the lowest field goal percentage as closest defender–with a minimum of 2,000 shots defended.

Beverley actually ranks second in that department at 41.9 percent, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo who is at 41.3 percent. He did better than the likes of Ben Simmons, Rudy Gobert and his new Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.

The Lakers are a good defensive team with Anthony Davis (when healthy), but the addition of Patrick Beverley can bring some stability on that end. There were plenty of moments in 2021-22 that LA simply collapsed, and the hopes are that will be lessened with Beverley’s presence.

Los Angeles had to give up Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to get Beverley, but it’s a trade they had to make in order to maximize the remaining years LeBron James has in the NBA.

Hopefully, Beverley can provide the same impact or more to the Lakers as he did with the Minnesota Timberwolves in his lone season there.