The reported trade talks centered around Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins and the Los Angeles Lakers have stalled over the past week. The Lakers were reportedly offering a deal around Rui Hachimura and other players for Wiggins. However, it wasn't enough as both teams have been unable to agree to a trade. The Heat's asking price for Andrew is steeper than what's been reported, according to NBA insider Jovan Buha.

A deal-breaker between the two teams is reportedly Lakers guard Dalton Knecht, according to Buha.

“I don't know if Gabe [Vincent], Maxi [Kleber], Shake [Milton] and a first gets you Wiggins. I've reported/shared what I've heard, which is that [Miami] been asking for the first and Dalton [Knecht], which I think is overpay for Wiggins. I think they also want Rui [Hachimura] too because they want to remain competitive, obviously, Rui's a better player than Gabe or Maxi.”

While Dalton was included in the trade with the Charlotte Hornets that landed Mark Williams, it doesn't mean the Lakers are willing to add him into a deal for Wiggins. The Lakers' trade with the Hornets was reversed due to a failed physical.

Lakers reportedly check in with Heat on Andrew Wiggins trade

Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after shooting the basketball against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Kaseya Center
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Lakers have expressed interest in Andrew Wiggins since the beginning of the offseason while the asking price remains speculative as ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin reported recently.

Pointing to Heat president Pat Riley's history with the Lakers as a former championship head coach, Irwin believes there's familiarity in the Heat knowing the kind of packaged deal he'd prefer for a player of Wiggins' caliber.

“I will say that the Lakers again, because of their relationship with Pat Riley, I would imagine they are very well in tune with what Pat thinks of what he saw from Andrew Wiggins, which I don't think was all that great,” Irwin said. “I don't know, but the Lakers have checked in on him. They have asked about what the price would be.”

“In practice, you know, the thing with Wiggins is that the practical application of Andrew Wiggins isn't always what the theoretical Andrew Wiggins gets hyped up to be,” Irwin continued. “And you arrive at a pretty meh experience, sometimes.”

Wiggins is coming off one of his better campaigns of his career, averaging 18.0 points on 44.8% shooting, including 37.4% from three, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game for the Heat in 2024-25. Wiggins was also a key contributor with the Warriors in their championship run in 2022.

More NBA News
Former NBA Champion and Boston Celtics player Ray Allen walks onto the court during the opening night banner raising ceremony before the start of the game against the New York Knicks at TD Garden.
6 NBA Draft moves that led to a championshipSpencer See ·
The Red Panda Acrobat performs during halftime of the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Louisville Cardinals at the Purcell Pavilion.
Red Panda updates fans after scary WNBA halftime fallScotty White ·
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center.
NBA rumors: Insider concocts 4-team LeBron James trade sending him to CavsRandall Barnes ·
Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) fires up the crowd in the first half against the New York Knicks during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena with ESPN's Kendrick Perkins in the background
Kendrick Perkins was given very troubling Malik Beasley betting probe infoJosue Pavon ·
Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper in 2025 NBA Summer League tracker
NBA Summer League 2025 Rosters Tracker: Tracking every team’s lineupBrett Siegel ·
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) passes the ball away from Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum.
NBA rumors: Why Damian Lillard might wait to sign amid Warriors, Celtics, Lakers interestJason Patt ·