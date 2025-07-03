The reported trade talks centered around Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins and the Los Angeles Lakers have stalled over the past week. The Lakers were reportedly offering a deal around Rui Hachimura and other players for Wiggins. However, it wasn't enough as both teams have been unable to agree to a trade. The Heat's asking price for Andrew is steeper than what's been reported, according to NBA insider Jovan Buha.

A deal-breaker between the two teams is reportedly Lakers guard Dalton Knecht, according to Buha.

“I don't know if Gabe [Vincent], Maxi [Kleber], Shake [Milton] and a first gets you Wiggins. I've reported/shared what I've heard, which is that [Miami] been asking for the first and Dalton [Knecht], which I think is overpay for Wiggins. I think they also want Rui [Hachimura] too because they want to remain competitive, obviously, Rui's a better player than Gabe or Maxi.”

While Dalton was included in the trade with the Charlotte Hornets that landed Mark Williams, it doesn't mean the Lakers are willing to add him into a deal for Wiggins. The Lakers' trade with the Hornets was reversed due to a failed physical.

Lakers reportedly check in with Heat on Andrew Wiggins trade

The Lakers have expressed interest in Andrew Wiggins since the beginning of the offseason while the asking price remains speculative as ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin reported recently.

Pointing to Heat president Pat Riley's history with the Lakers as a former championship head coach, Irwin believes there's familiarity in the Heat knowing the kind of packaged deal he'd prefer for a player of Wiggins' caliber.

“I will say that the Lakers again, because of their relationship with Pat Riley, I would imagine they are very well in tune with what Pat thinks of what he saw from Andrew Wiggins, which I don't think was all that great,” Irwin said. “I don't know, but the Lakers have checked in on him. They have asked about what the price would be.”

“In practice, you know, the thing with Wiggins is that the practical application of Andrew Wiggins isn't always what the theoretical Andrew Wiggins gets hyped up to be,” Irwin continued. “And you arrive at a pretty meh experience, sometimes.”

Wiggins is coming off one of his better campaigns of his career, averaging 18.0 points on 44.8% shooting, including 37.4% from three, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game for the Heat in 2024-25. Wiggins was also a key contributor with the Warriors in their championship run in 2022.