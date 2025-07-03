Skip Bayless had critiques towards Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James picking up his player option for next season.

James picked up his option for the 2025-26 NBA season, which will have him earn $52.6 million throughout the year. It will be his 23rd season in the league, continuing to command a high salary as one of the best players in the league.

However, Bayless did not like that he took the option. He explained that the veteran star could have afforded to take a pay cut to improve the overall talent of the Lakers roster instead of putting limitations on their ability to make such moves.

“In year 23, at age 41. You couldn't just take, I don't know, 20 or 30 million to dramatically enhance the Lakers' chances of winning now… LeBron [James], do you want to take what you’re worth or do you want to win at any cost?” Bayless said.

What lies ahead for LeBron James, Lakers

Some may agree with Skip Bayless' sentiments on LeBron James being able to take less as he's well off financially. However, there are others who believe the Lakers star should be under no obligation to take a pay cut.

There are players who can leave money on the table to significantly improve their team's roster. Jalen Brunson stands out as one, taking a pay cut in his contract extension with the New York Knicks as he led the team to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000.

For James, he remains determined to compete for his fifth NBA championship. He understands the Lakers will be thinking in the long term with his younger co-star Luka Doncic but will prioritize a squad that can help him win now as well.

The Lakers did make progress in addressing their offseason needs. They landed their probable starting center in DeAndre Ayton, significantly upgrading the talent at the center position. Jaxson Hayes also returns to the mix, presenting himself as a backup in the second and third units.

Los Angeles will make sure to surround its stars with the best talent possible. However, the road to a championship requires hard work and effort, something that the offseason only displays potential. It is up to James and Doncic to prove their squad is up to the task.