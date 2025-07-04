Despite being under contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has stolen the offseason spotlight. The All-Star forward has been in the middle of trade rumors and speculation since he picked up his player option. His agent, Rich Paul, sent Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka a message telling him he needed to upgrade the roster.

Los Angeles has made upgrades this offseason, signing Jake LaRavia and Deandre Ayton to two-year deals. However, that has not stopped fans from wondering if James will ask for a buyout or demand a trade. One of the popular hypothetical destinations if he does go down that path is his hometown.

The Cleveland Cavaliers helped James become the star he is, and fans want him to come full circle. James inadvertently fanned the flames on Friday. A photo of him at the Cavaliers' practice facility went viral on social media. Fans became so speculative that he felt the need to address the picture and explain himself to the masses.

“And every summer since it was built,” James said about the report of him visiting the facility. “I live here still and train every summer. Got d*** yall bored man! Go get a plate of food somewhere and enjoy the 4th of July!”

James and Paul have become masters of manipulating the media world and keeping themselves relevant. All of the drama circling around the Lakers' leader comes with the knowledge that his one-year, $52.5 million contract is nearly impossible to trade for. However, the Cavaliers are one team that could pull it off if they rope in a third team.

The Mavericks have also been connected to James, but only want him if he is bought out by Los Angeles. As Pelinka tries to fill out the rest of his roster, he faces one of the biggest unknowns in the NBA right now. Whether or not James wants to stay will go a long way in determining the Lakers' ceiling in 2025-26.

