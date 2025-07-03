ESPN’s Brian Windhorst offered a strong perspective on Luka Doncic's looming contract decision, calling it potentially the most impactful development of the NBA offseason. Doncic, who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers midseason, is eligible for a lucrative contract extension this summer.

Speaking on NBA Today on Wednesday, Windhorst emphasized the league-wide implications of Doncic’s next move.

“I almost would argue the most important thing in the whole NBA this summer is Luka Doncic, whether he extends or not, because that frames so much of what the Lakers are going to do, and frankly, the whole league would do,” Windhorst said.

“So, I don’t want to put too much pressure on it, but the Lakers really need to get him locked down, even if it’s for a couple of years to verify that he’s bought into what they’re doing.”

Doncic, 26, was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in February in a high-profile trade that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas. The move signaled a dramatic shift in the Lakers’ long-term roster direction, positioning Doncic as the franchise’s cornerstone alongside LeBron James.

Lakers focus on retooling roster as Luka Doncic’s extension decision looms large

In 28 regular-season games with Los Angeles, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.9% from three in 35.1 minutes per contest. He elevated his production during the playoffs, averaging 30.2 points, seven rebounds, 5.8 assists, and one steal in a first-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played 41.6 minutes per game and shot 45.2% from the field over the five-game series.

Doncic becomes extension-eligible on August 2. The Lakers can offer a four-year, $229 million extension or a three-year, $165 million deal with a player option, setting up a potential five-year, $418 million supermax contract in 2028 when he reaches 10 years of service time. If Doncic opts to play out his current deal, he could re-sign with Los Angeles in 2026 for five years and $296 million, or sign elsewhere for up to four years and $219 million.

The Lakers are currently in the midst of a roster retool in free agency. On Monday, the team signed 22-year-old forward Jake LaRavia to a two-year, $12 million deal following the departure of Dorian Finney-Smith, who joined the Houston Rockets on a four-year, $53 million contract.

Additionally, Los Angeles filled its frontcourt void by signing center Deandre Ayton to a two-year, $16.6 million contract that includes a player option for the 2026–27 season. Ayton, also 26, became available after reaching a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers.

As the Lakers continue shaping their roster around Doncic, the franchise’s ability to secure a long-term commitment from the All-NBA guard remains a top priority. His decision is expected to influence both the team’s strategic planning and the broader landscape of the league.