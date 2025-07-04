As the NBA world reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers' Deandre Ayton signing, two conflicting views from his former employers, the Phoenix Suns and Portland Blazers, have reportedly weighed in on the veteran center's fit. The Blazers' former staffer has high hopes for Ayton and the Lakers, while the Suns' former staffer doesn't think DeAndre is going to pan out.

No one is doubting Ayton's skill set as a fit with the Lakers. However, his past tenures with the Suns and Blazers have been marked by controversy, which makes comments from the former Suns staffer less surprising, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon

“I talked to a former Phoenix staffer and one former Portland staffer,” MacMahon said. “And the former Phoenix staffer is like, ‘This is not going to work.' He's going to do this little half-roll thing. Luka is going to just get fed up with him. JJ Redick's going to get driven crazy. This is going to be a disaster.”

The former Suns staffer's take on Ayton and the Lakers differed from the former Blazers employee.

“The former Portland staffer was like, ‘Listen, everything that went wrong in Portland, some of it was on Deandre, some of it was on the organization.’ His feeling, though, was that Ayton's going to understand the situation here. He's not a Max player,” MacMahon added. “He's a guy who's been dumped by two franchises and, as you said, is basically playing on a prove-it deal for the room mid-level here. You know, a one-year deal plus a player option.

“And that that's going to create a sense of urgency. It's going to create a kind of hunger that maybe he has not had at his first two stops in the league,” MacMahon concluded.

Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks for the Blazers last season.

Deandre Ayton's six-word message to Lakers after signing

Lakers center Deandre Ayton posted a six-word message on his social media. After agreeing to his new deal, he didn't waste time sending a message to the Lakers and their fans.

Ayton says he's ready to get to work for his new team on his Instagram.

“@lakers I’M READY. Let’s get to work #LakeShow,” Ayton said.

Perhaps teaming up with All-Star LeBron James in his twilight years and Luka Doncic will motivate Ayton to turn in his best campaign. With the Lakers attempting to make one more run at an NBA title, Ayton's production is vital.