The Los Angeles Lakers are on a mission for an improved showing during the 2024-25 NBA season. Los Angeles hired JJ Redick as their new head coach during the offseason, and the team is wasting no time finding support for him. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with former WNBA player, college star, and Sacramento Kings G League coach Lindsey Harding that makes her one of the team's assistant coaches, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lindsey Harding was the 2023-2024 G League Coach of the Year for her outstanding leadership with the Stockton Kings. She now gains the opportunity to contribute to the Lakers and reconnect with JJ Redick, whom she has a long history with. Harding's connection with Reddick goes back to her All-American days with the Duke women's basketball team and her time as a player development coach with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harding joins Nate McMillian, Scott Brooks, and Greg St. Jean on the Lakers coaching staff for the 2024-25 season.

Lindsey Harding has made a gradual climb onto the NBA bench after a nine-year WNBA playing career. Harding was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft. During her yearlong coaching stint with the Stockton Kings, she advanced to the G League Western Conference Finals after player development opportunities with the Sixers and the Sacramento Kings, per Wojnarowski.

Harding reportedly interviewed for the Charlotte Hornets head-coaching job that ultimately went to Charles Lee, sources told ESPN.

Lakers coaches prepare for exciting 2024-25 season

Los Angeles did not achieve its goal at the end of the 2023-24 season, but the excitement of a fresh start should give the team energy. While JJ Redick does not have prior teaching experience, he brings a wealth of experience in other key areas.

The former sharpshooter already has an important connection on the team: LeBron James. James and Redick co-host a podcast called “Mind the Game” where viewers can dive into their high-IQ basketball minds.

Speaking of which, if there is one thing Redick offers at an elite level, it is his knowledge of the game. Redick has over 19 years of NBA experience and was one of the best three-point shooters in the league. In addition, he has served as a sports broadcaster breaking down various basketball angles.

Of course, a large part of the Lakers' success is the players. LeBron James will be returning for his 22nd year in the NBA. Despite being 39 years old, James has not lost much ground. He averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and shot 41.0 percent on three-pointers. James shared the load alongside Anthony Davis, who was a two-way force.

Davis amassed averages of 24.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals. Davis and James are playing with Team USA for the 2024 Olympics, but when they return to LA, they will be ready to help Los Angeles continue their ascent.

The Lakers finished the 2023-24 season with the seventh-best record in the Western Conference. They lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. The team wants to win now, but they understand it is a process. It will be interesting to how things go amid exciting changes.