The Los Angeles Lakers have had success in recent seasons signing undrafted players to two-way contracts and developing them into solid NBA rotation players. Two of the team’s most notable undrafted two-way players are Austin Reaves and Alex Caruso. Caruso has become a championship role player while Reaves is on the verge of borderline All-Star caliber. This offseason, the Lakers agreed to a two-way contract with Villanova big man Eric Dixon, but he has yet to play in NBA summer league.

And the Lakers are going to have to wait to see Eric Dixon on the court as he will not be making his summer league debut this year, as per Dan Woike of The Athletic. Dixon has been dealing with a foot injury and has been ruled out for summer league as he continues to get medical advice. He has also not signed his two-way contract yet.

Dixon went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft after leading the nation in scoring during his final season at Villanova. He appeared in 35 games in his final college season at a little over 34 minutes per game. He averaged 23.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists with splits of 45.1 percent shooting from the field, 40.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

From Woike’s report, it doesn’t really appear that Dixon’s spot on the Lakers roster is in jeopardy at all, just that all sides want to proceed with caution.

With Dixon sidelined, the Lakers will be without both of their main rookies from this offseason. Adou Thiero, whom the Lakers traded up to acquire during the draft, is also out for summer league as he continues to recover from an injury he sustained last year at Arkansas, as per Woike. In the meantime, the Lakers brass and fans are keeping tabs on Bronny James and Dalton Knecht for the summer league squad.

If and when Dixon does sign his two-way contract, he will join Trey Jemison as the two roster players on two-way contracts. The Lakers currently have a qualifying offer out to Christian Koloko to return on a two-way contract, and Koloko recently joined the team for Las Vegas Summer League after not playing at the California Classic.