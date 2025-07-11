The Los Angeles Lakers are far from done from making moves. According to ClutchPoints Senior Lakers insider Anthony Irwin, the Purple and Gold are looking to “reignite trade talks” heading into the 2025 edition of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. One such name that Irwin brought up as a potential target for the Lakers is Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu, who could be the next to go following the Bulls' moves earlier in the offseason.

Dosunmu has been brought up as a potential trade candidate for the Bulls after Chicago acquired Isaac Okoro from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a straight swap for Lonzo Ball. The former second-round pick is in the final year of his contract, and the Bulls have, perhaps, acquired his de facto replacement — opening up the possibility that the Lakers manage to acquire him.

Dosunmu wasn't able to finish the 2024-25 season unscathed, as a left shoulder injury prematurely ended what was shaping up to be a strong season for the 25-year-old guard. He has all the makings of a winning player; he puts in so much effort on the defensive end, he's more than willing to dish the rock and make plays for others, and is only about to enter the prime years of his career.

With that, here's the trade the Lakers must pull off to bring in the promising Bulls guard.

Lakers give the Bulls a highly-touted former first-rounder (Chicago's favorite asset)

Lakers acquire: Ayo Dosunmu

Bulls acquire: Dalton Knecht

The Lakers have had high hopes for Dalton Knecht ever since they drafted him with the 17th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft. And this hype did not come without much substance. There were nights where Knecht looked very much unstoppable, making it rain from beyond the arc. In his rookie campaign, he shot 37.6 percent from three on 4.4 attempts per contest despite shooting some very difficult attempts from deep.

Knecht is the archetype of player that contending teams find valuable due to his ability to put pressure on opposing defenses with his gravity when spotting up or coming off curls, pindowns, and flare screens. Head coach JJ Redick is definitely a fan of the Tennessee product.

Alas, towards the end of last season, Knecht's impact gradually waned. The arrival of Luka Doncic changed Knecht's role drastically, and to make matters worse for the 24-year-old sharpshooter, he was originally meant to be traded away to the Charlotte Hornets before the Lakers decided not to push through with their trade for Mark Williams.

Knecht ended up being a lower-end rotation piece for the Lakers towards the end of last season, and in the playoffs, he did not crack the list of Redick's trusted players, racking up three DNPs in a five-game series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For all of Knecht's usefulness as a floor-spacer, his defense left a lot to be desired, and Redick acted accordingly, benching the rookie when it mattered the most. And it's unlikely for Knecht to be much better on that end of the floor, which limits his ceiling as a contributor in a Luka Doncic, LeBron James-led team.

Still, Knecht is one of the Lakers' most important trade chips. They are saving him in a trade for a major piece, although they have been hesitant to give him up willy-nilly. But perhaps they view Dosunmu as a young piece that's worth getting in exchange for Knecht, who's much older than his NBA experience would indicate anyway.

Knecht is just one year younger than Dosunmu even though the latter has already played in four NBA seasons. Dosunmu is a jitterbug of a player, an energy guy who can run the offense in a pinch, and he excels in transition on both ends of the floor, using his energy to be a disruptive presence.

Dosunmu's three-point shot isn't the best, but during the 2023-24 season, he did shoot 40.3 percent from three on 3.9 attempts per night. Perhaps suiting up alongside quality playmakers such as Doncic, James and Austin Reaves would help bump up Dosunmu's three-point efficiency.

Of course, Dosunmu's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season, so the Lakers should only acquire him in a trade that requires them to give up Knecht if they come to terms on a contract extension.

The Lakers may not need to give up anything else to acquire Dosunmu. The Bulls have been content to acquire a former first-round pick for their players in the past, not requiring any draft compensation to get a deal over the line. They traded Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey straight up, and dealt Ball for Okoro in a one for one swap.

Dosunmu may not have the name value Lakers fans are looking for. But his full potential as one of the best role players in the league is yet to be tapped, and he could very well have his opportunity in LA.