The undefeated streak continues for Ivica Zubac, although Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was on the receiving end of it. A 21-point and 19-rebound double-double had many in awe. Funny enough, the Clippers have a perfect record when Zubac posts at least 20+ points and 15+ rebounds.

For Davis, he posted 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. Even with being a great post defender, Zubac put the hurt on the Lakers big man. Davis explained to Joey Linn of Sports Illustrated after the game about how the Clippers big man has improved his game.

“He’s worked on his post game,” Davis said. “That jump hook. He’s always been a good screener. Good roller. Lob threat. Offensive rebounder. Good rim protector. He’s developed his post game, where they’re throwing it to him and he’s finishing with his right hook. He’s added that to his arsenal.”

So far this season, Zubac is averaging career-highs in nearly every category. Not to mention, he's played and started in all 41 games this season. His confidence is there, and it's evident that he's put in some serious work during the offseason. Unfortunately for Davis, he was the recipient of a quality game by the Clippers center.

Ivica Zubac caused problems for the Lakers and Anthony Davis

As Davis referenced about Zubac, his arsenal has grown. There's a consistent jump hook, but it's more of the finite details that stand out. He's a great screener, and physical, and knows how to position himself for rebounds, among many other things. Those attributes have happened throughout his entire career.

However, they've been heightened thanks to his increased skill set. Teams are now respecting Zubac once he steps inside the three-point line. The Lakers allowed him to shoot 9-16 from the field, including some trips to the free-throw line. While Davis has primarily dominated the Bosnia and Herzegovina native, the script was flipped.

Although Lakers head coach JJ Redick was ‘okay' about the loss, it won't be the case for Davis. He takes pride in being a paint beast and was simply outplayed. However, in that fashion, you have to give credit where credit is due, and that's exactly what the Lakers star did.

Luckily, they take on the Clippers at the beginning of February. By that time, Davis might have done some more homework on Zubac and understood his new skill set. At the same time, Zubac could keep adding to his arsenal and show out once again. Still, time will tell if February's game is a repeat of what happened on Sunday.