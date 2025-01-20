The Los Angeles Clippers continued an impressive record when center Ivica Zubac puts up a certain stat line. As star point guard James Harden hit a personal milestone, Ty Lue's team dominated the Los Angeles Lakers 116-102 in an impressive display on both ends. The Clippers now sit at 24-17 overall and fifth in the Western Conference. The team has accomplished this even with superstar small forward Kawhi Leonard only playing in four games.

A lot of this success can be attributed to Ivica Zubac, who's been one of the best centers in the NBA this season. Averaging career highs in points, rebounds, and steals, the ninth-year veteran went off on Sunday night with 21 points and 19 boards. After this performance, StatMuse revealed that the Clippers are 7-0 when their center has put totals of at least 20 points and 15 rebounds this season.

Ivica Zubac's breakout season has allowed the Clippers to thrive this season

Alongside guard Norman Powell, Ivica Zubac has proven that certain NBA players can do so much more when given more prominent roles. And in the absence of Kawhi Leonard for most of the year, along with the departure of Paul George this offseason, Ty Lue has helped these two thrive. Powell has averaged a career-high 23.7 points per game on staggering efficiency. Meanwhile, Zubac has made giant leaps on both ends of the floor.

What's been particularly impressive is that the big man is hitting double figures in rebounds for the first time in his career. And Zubac is not barely reaching that metric; he's currently recording 12.5 boards per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

The 2024-2025 season was possibly going to be a rebuilding one for Ty Lue and company. There was and still is a lot of uncertainty around Kawhi Leonard's availability for the foreseeable future. In addition, as Paul George left for the Sixers, star point guard James Harden was heading into his 17th center at 35 years old.

Fortunately, “The Beard” has been an excellent floor general for Los Angeles through 41 games. In addition, the Clippers have been elite on defense to this point, posting the second-best defensive rating in the NBA. Winners of four straight games, this team appears to be getting more confident and healthy by the day. Still, the key to this team's title odds will be the health of Leonard.

Overall, the fact that Ivica Zubac already has seven games where he's recorded at least 20 points and 15 rebounds shows how elite he's been this season. As the Croatian giant thrives so do the Clippers. Los Angeles, therefore, needs to keep feeding their center, who has turned into a star at the age of 27.