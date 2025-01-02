The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Portland Trail Blazers, but they'll most likely be doing it without one of their key players, as well as a key role player, according to Marc Stein.

“The Lakers say Anthony Davis (left ankle sprain) and Gabe Vincent (left oblique strain) have been downgraded to doubtful for tonight’s game against Portland,” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is the Lakers' first game on a back-to-back, and it makes sense that they want to sit him for one game and have him play against the Atlanta Hawks. There's also a chance that Davis' ankle is actually bothering him, and it'll be interesting to see if he does play against the Hawks.

Davis has been the Lakers' best player this season, and when he's on the court, he always gives them a chance to win any game. Luckily for the Lakers, they just made a trade to add some depth to their team, so if Davis has to miss time, they have some players who can step up in his place.

Anthony Davis dealing with ankle injury

Anthony Davis initially suffered an ankle injury during the Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas. He ended up going back to the locker room and was ruled out for the remainder of the game after only playing seven minutes. After that game, Davis shared that he was fine and that he would play in their next game, which was the Memphis Grizzlies.

Davis had been on the injury report before the ankle injury with a shoulder injury, but he had been able to play through it. With the ankle injury being something that sounds like it will be lingering, he shouldn't miss many games, and him being doubtful against the Trail Blazers is probably precautionary.

The Lakers have been thin in the frontcourt all season, and when Davis misses a game, it's not a good recipe for winning. The Lakers have been waiting for Christian Wood and Jared Vanderbilt to get back from injury, but for now, they've just had Davis and Christian Koloko, with Rui Hachimura and LeBron James being featured at the 4 at times.

Dorian Finney-Smith should help with the Lakers' depth, and he will be a good three-and-D player who'll make an impact on both sides of the ball. The hope now is that Davis doesn't miss much time and that it's just a small injury.