It is no secret that Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is a big fan of Ohio State football. That is also why James particularly had a great night on Wednesday, as he got to see the Buckeyes demolish the No. 1 College Football Playoff seed Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl Presented by Prudential in Pasadena.

No. 8 seed Ohio State football started the game like a house on fire, as the Buckeyes immediately sent a strong message to the Ducks. Ryan Day's squad scored 14 unanswered points in the first quarter and added 20 more in the second period. The game got a bit more competitive in the second half, with Oregon showing some signs of life, but the Ducks never seriously threatened Ohio State's big lead.

LeBron James was simply happy to see the Buckeyes steamroll past Oregon.

“🌰🌰🌰🌰😤😤😤😤. KEEP IT GOING!!!! BELT TO A**,” the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player posted on X (formerly Twitter) while the game was still ongoing.

James, who just celebrated his 40th birthday,. certainly had the time to catch some college football action on Wednesday with the Lakers on break. Los Angeles was coming off a 122-110 loss at home to his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Tuesday and won't be back on the court until this coming Thursday evening when the Lakers host the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

As for the Buckeyes' game against Oregon, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith put on a show downfield for Ohio State. Smith finished the game with 187 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just seven catches. Both his touchdown scores were off big plays. The first one was a 45-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter to put Ohio State on the board first.

In the second quarter, he took a Will Howard pass for a 43-yard touchdown catch that stretched the Buckeyes lead to 24 points following the extra-point kick. Running back TreVeyon Henderson also took care of business on the ground, as he burned rubber for 94 rushing yards and two touchdowns on only eight carries. Ohio State truly manhandled the Ducks on both ends of the field, with the Ducks getting outgained by the Buckeyes, 500-276.

Up next for Ohio State is a duel with No. 5 seed Texas Longhorns in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Jan. 10. The Lakers are not playing on that day as well, so one can expect LeBron James to have his eyes on the Buckeyes again for that game.