By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers have won eight of their last ten games after starting off the 2022-23 season 2-12 and are slowly making a surge in the Western Conference standings. Leading the way during this resurgence hasn’t been LeBron James, instead it’s been Anthony Davis who is playing some of the best basketball of his career. On Sunday in a road win against the Washington Wizards, Davis became the first Lakers player since Wilt Chamberlain to put up at least 50 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 70 percent from the field as per the Twitter page StatMuse. Davis finished with 55 points, 17 rebounds and shot 22-30 from the field.

Anthony Davis tonight: 55 PTS

17 REB

3 BLK

22-30 FG The first Laker with a 50/15 game on 70 FG% since Wilt in 1969. pic.twitter.com/P5bOPDoGP7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 5, 2022

Anthony Davis has been on a tear as of late. On Friday in a big road win against the Milwaukee Bucks, Davis had his first 40+ point game of the season with 44 points. The Lakers improved play began back on Nov. 13 with a win over the Brooklyn Nets and that’s when Davis first started to elevate his play with the team missing James due to an adductor injury.

Over the last ten games, Davis has been averaging 31.8 points per game, 14.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots while shooting 58 percent from the field. In addition to Davis setting a Lakers record, he also became the second player in NBA history behind Kevin McHale to finish with a statline of at least 55 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots since the NBA began keeping track of blocks during the 1973-74 season as per ESPN’s Stats&Info Twitter page.

Davis’ big performance on Friday put him in the same breath as Shaquille O’Neal in Lakers lore as well. Considering Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal are two of the greatest players of all time, that’s not bad company for Davis.