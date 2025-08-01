It looks like the Tennessee Titans aren’t exactly clicking on offense, but their quarterback shared a powerful reason behind his work ethic to improve things. Still, there are areas of concern. And here is the Titans’ biggest reason to panic after the start of the 2025 NFL training camp.

It’s clear the Titans have put all of their 2025 eggs in the basket of rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Given the overall state of the roster, this is a huge level of pressure for the rookie to perform. That is, unless the Titans have conceded another low-win season.

Since that doesn’t seem likely, Ward will have to thrive. And whether he can do that is the Titans’ biggest reason to panic.

Is Titans QB Cam Ward ready for prime time?

It’s clear that Ward isn’t jumping onto the scene as a clear-cut star. As the No. 1 overall pick, the expectations are there. He doesn’t necessarily have to lead the Titans to nine or 10 wins. But he must display enough ability to erase any doubt whether he can be the long-term answer at the game’s most important position.

So far, he has received mixed reviews, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“Cam Ward is a rookie,” Jim Waytt wrote. “Anyone who thought he'd be perfect, with no mistakes, from the get-go had an unrealistic expectation. During the first week of camp, the first overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft has looked like a first-year player at times, while also providing some Wow moments.”

But, as Wyatt noted, the mistakes have been there. Sometimes in bunches.

“Ward had his best practice of camp in the Nissan Stadium practice on Saturday when he made a lot of great throws, and it got the fans excited,” Wyatt wrote. “In the two practices since, he's thrown four interceptions while admitting the offense has been “very mid” so far. Ward and the offense have plenty of time to develop more consistency. Right now, it's too early to celebrate, or panic.”

Well, it’s not too early for fans to panic. You know how that goes. They want Ward to be rocking and ready for Week 1. And he still may get there. But let’s remember that the Titans haven’t been able to surround him with a can’t-miss supporting cast.

Ward said he’s trying to take things in stride, according to paulkuharsky.com.

“From my position to up front to the receivers’ position but at the end of the day it all starts with me. I just don’t think we’re at where we need to be. But we’ve got a little bit of time. Everything we get better as a whole. We’re a young team. But that’s no excuse. We’ve got to come out with the right mindset every day and go to work.”

Teammate Xavier Restrepo, also a rookie, said Ward is simply experimenting. At a time when he can still do that.

“Sometimes in practice, you’ve got to try things that you might not try in a game,” Restrepo said. “But that’s just him trying himself out too. Because if he was the best at what he does, then there would be no room to improve.”

Does QB Cam Ward have too high expectations?

Ward said he doesn’t exactly feel welcomed by the NFL despite his high draft status, according to nytimes.com.

“I don’t think I’m being welcomed in (the league) with open arms,” Ward said. “I was the first pick. I’m blessed to be that. But at the end of the day, there’s a target on my back. There’s a target on everyone’s back in the league, but I’m trying to prove myself to my teammates.”

However, Ward said he doesn’t care about the extraneous stuff.

“I don’t care about the hype,” Ward said. “I don’t care about social media. All I care about is this 100-yard field. At the end of the day, football takes care of everything.”

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said the situation with Ward will build as it goes.

“It’s going to be a work in progress,” Borgonzi said. “We want him to come out here and compete and lead this team. That’s the expectation at the end of the day, that he continues to get better. He’s a rookie. Just like all these other guys, he’s going to make mistakes and learn from it, but you want to see growth.”