Anthony Davis has been having a resurgent season after being hampered by injuries the last couple of years and after his latest performance in a road win over the Milwaukee Bucks, he further etched his name in Los Angeles Lakers lore. Davis finished with a statline of 44 points, ten rebounds and three blocked shots. Since 1990, only Davis and Shaquille O’Neal have had multiple games with at least 40 points, ten rebounds and three blocks as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

An eight-time All-Star, Anthony Davis had been limited during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons due to various injuries after helping the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship. He came into this season fully healthy and even amid the Lakers poor start, he was playing at a high-level. On the season, Davis is putting up 26.3 points per game, 12.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocked shots while shooting 56.9 percent from the field. His play has been instrumental in the Lakers posting a 7-2 record in their last nine games including Friday’s win over the Bucks.

Recently, Davis drew strong praise from his teammate LeBron James due to his inspired play this season.

Even with the Lakers improved play, they still face an uphill battle, however, as they attempt to climb the standings in the Western Conference. The win over the Bucks put the Lakers at 9-12 and they sit in 12th place in the West. But the standings in the West are incredibly tight this season with Lakers now only four games back of the 13-8 New Orleans Pelicans who are in 3rd place.