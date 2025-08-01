The San Francisco Giants were busy leading up to the MLB trade deadline as the club sold numerous players for top-level prospects. Now that the deadline has passed, President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey reveals the strategy the club decided to follow.

Posey, who is 38 years old, claims that the Giants decided to be sellers instead of buyers due to the team's poor play since the All-Star break, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Overall, Buster Posey reveals the franchise is focusing more on the long-term than the short-term.

“As poorly as we played since the All-Star break, I think we all felt it was the best decision for the organization to get some pieces coming back that will help us in the future,” said Buster Posey.

The most notable trade the Giants made before the MLB trade deadline was the deal that sent relief pitcher Camilo Doval to the New York Yankees. San Francisco received four prospects in the deal, including right-handed pitcher Trystan Vrieling, catcher/third baseman Jesus Rodriguez, third baseman Parks Harber, and left-handed pitcher Carlos De La Rosa.

Buster Posey and the Giants made sure to acquire as many prospects as possible. Another big move made before the deadline was the trade that sent relief pitcher Tyler Rodgers to the New York Mets. In that deal, San Francisco acquired right-handed pitcher Jose Butto, right-handed pitching prospect Blade Tidwell, and outfielder prospect Drew Gilbert. Butto, who is 27 years old, is expected to be on the major league roster.

Overall, the Giants received seven prospects in total, as the front office also added right-handed pitcher prospect Yunior Marte by sending outfielder Mike Yastrzemski to the Kansas City Royals. San Francisco is clearly building for the future with Buster Posey calling the shots as the President of Baseball Operations.

Posey was hired for the role shortly after the end of the 2024 season, after the Giants missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year. San Francisco doesn't appear to be ready for a postseason appearance in 2025. However, the club is all in on building a solid foundation for the long term.