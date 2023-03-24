For the many critics that perceive there to be a fracture in the relationship between Los Angeles Lakers cornerstones Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the eight-time All-Star has a strong message.

“From the outside looking in, they don’t know,” Davis says, per ESPN writer and Lakers beat reporter Dave McMenamin.

“It’s not for them to know seriously, but me and Bron are fine. You can tell when we had our moments, for sure. But I think it’s people just looking for a story.”

The moments that Davis is talking about truly aren’t great as far as the optics are concerned.

Davis’ detached and unemotional reaction to James breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record was perhaps the first major blemish.

It was a feat that frankly should have allowed temporary reprieve from the frustration of losing, even if AD was truly focused on the scoreboard rather than his friend topping an NBA leaderboard. Consequently, following the game, prominent media members began to dig deeper into their friendship and the conclusion that he and LeBron were no longer buddy-buddy.

Even more recent was a moment between the two in which James appeared to be giving Davis late-game advice in their loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Notably, AD began walking away with LeBron still talking animatedly. Although Davis was likely just rushing to get back on the court, the exchange left people with more questions than answers.

Still, Davis insists that it’s really all just a misunderstanding:

“Me and Bron have one of the best relationships I think in the NBA as far as duos or teammates, regardless,” Davis says. “But they don’t see that. They don’t see the stuff we do off the court and time we hang out with each other. They see on-court stuff.”