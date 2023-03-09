There’s no doubt that when they’re healthy, Los Angeles Lakers superstar duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis are one of the most dominant partnerships in the history of the NBA. This team-up has already resulted in one championship for the Lakers, and it is clear that LeBron and AD are both hungry for more.

Despite their chemistry on the court, however, it appears that these two don’t actually have a very good relationship off the court. At least this is according to renowned NBA insider Colin Cowherd:

“I’d been tipped by somebody around the Lakers that said LeBron and AD, after that reaction to LeBron breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, they’re not boys. It’s not hostile, but they’re not guys, right?” Cowherd said in a recent episode of his podcast. “You can tell from body language.”

There was a lot of talk surrounding Davis’ bizarre reaction to LeBron breaking the all-time scoring record a few weeks back. While everyone else in the building was celebrating, AD was seen slumping on the bench. Davis later revealed that he was merely frustrated by how the game was going at that point and that it had nothing to do with James’ scoring milestone. Nevertheless, more than a few folks were led to believe that there was much more to it than what’s on the surface.

If Cowherd’s sources here are correct, then this should explain why Davis reacted the way he did during LeBron’s historic evening. For his part, James himself is rumored to have some qualms about AD and his commitment to the cause:

“I think there is a feeling LeBron feels like he kind of needs him for at least this year because I had been told, in the last year, there are times LeBron is disappointed,” Cowherd continued. “[Davis] came in post-bubble out of shape. It was his turn to sort of triumphantly take the team. When LeBron’s missing, AD’s often not playing as well. … And there’s been some disappointment in the LeBron camp.”

At the end of the day, the Lakers can still find success even if LeBron and Davis don’t like each other. They’ve already done it in the past, and we can’t put it beyond them to do it again. However, this rumored dysfunction has to be a hard pill to swallow for Lakers fans everywhere.