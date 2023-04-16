James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham has given an update on superstar Anthony Davis’ arm following the team’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their Round 1 playoff series.

Following the game, Ham said that the injury was “fine”, a statement which came after Davis said that he’d had some tests at halftime following “a little stinger where my arm went completely numb.”

Despite the injury, Davis was able to play the entire game, ending with over 36 minutes of game time. He was only solid from a scoring perspective with 22 points, but he added to that 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and a huge seven blocks.

It’s welcome news for the Lakers during a day on which superstars are dropping like flies. Ja Morant was a notable absentee over the last few minutes of the Lakers/Grizzlies clash after he injured his hand with a little over five minutes to go, and he is now uncertain to play in Game 2.

Not long after, Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a lower back injury early in his Milwaukee Bucks’ opening game against the Miami Heat and was ruled out of the second half, before Tyler Herro endured the same fate after breaking his right hand late in the second quarter.

Fortunately for the Lakers, Anthony Davis has not joined this undesirable list. With guys like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell playing key roles, the Lakers’ reliance on Davis and LeBron James is certainly less than it once was, but nonetheless, they’ll need him on the floor if they’re to make any noise in the postseason.