It’s been a tough day for injuries on only the second day of the first round of the NBA playoffs. First Ja Morant suffered a hand injury that forced him to miss the remainder of Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Then Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out for the remainder of the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks Game 1 with a tailbone injury. The latest player to be ruled out was Heat guard Tyler Herro who suffered a broken hand injury right before the half.

#MIAvsMIL INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (broken right hand) will not return to tonight’s game vs the Bucks. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 16, 2023

Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyler Herro suffering an injury in Game 1 of their series could be major blows to both the Bucks and Heat respectively. It remains to be seen how the injuries will affect their availability for the rest of this series although Herro’s seems to be a little bit more serious and his status is probably in jeopardy now.

Herro had 12 points, two rebounds and two assists before the half. Herro had been having a strong season for the Heat to the tune of 20.1 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists with shooting splits of 43.9 percent shooting from the field, 37.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and a career-high 93.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Herro’s absence would mean the Heat lose one of their top scoring options and another capable ball-handler. In the second half, the Heat replaced Herro in the starting lineup with Duncan Robinson who only played sparingly this season and probably was not going to have a major role in the playoffs.