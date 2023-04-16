Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Ja Morant admits he’s uncertain if he’ll be able to suit for the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2 after suffering a rather concerning hand injury on Sunday in the opener of their playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Speaking to reporters following their 128-112 loss in Game 1–which he wasn’t able to finish due to his injury–Morant shared that his status for Game 2 is “in jeopardy.” The Grizzlies star noted that his right hand is in pain that he isn’t even able to undo a balled-up pair of socks using his right hand, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“[It is] tough, man, especially with everything I’ve been through pretty much this season. My main focus was to be out there for my guys. It’s another incident where that’s pretty much in jeopardy,” Morant said of his injury and status moving forward.

Ja Morant picked up the injury late in the fourth quarter of the showdown with the Lakers. As he attacked the rim and jumped, his path was blocked by Anthony Davis. Morant then lost his balance midair and fell awkwardly, with his hands taking the brunt of the fall. Replays of the incident showed the 23-year-old badly bending the fingers on his right hand.

X-rays on his hand yielded negative results, but the team will still conduct more tests to determine the severity of the issue. Head coach Taylor Jenkins noted that his superstar is still in “some pain”–though that might be downplaying it too much.

For now, Memphis fans can only wait and hope for the best when it comes to Morant’s injury.