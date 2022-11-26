Published November 26, 2022

Lonnie Walker IV received a tribute video from the San Antonio Spurs before his former team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers at AT&T Center on Friday. The 23-year-old—whom the Spurs selected no. 18 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft—averaged 9.4 points on 41.4 percent shooting across four seasons under Gregg Popovich. Must be nice, admitted Anthony Davis.

Following the Lakers’ latest win over the Spurs, Davis praised Walker IV’s two-way effort. In doing so, he facetiously lamented the fact that he is yet to receive a tribute video from the New Orleans Pelicans.

“He’s been unbelievable for us on both ends of the floor,” AD said of Walker IV. “Came out hot. Obviously first time back home, it was probably a little emotional for him. (They) gave him a tribute. Wish I had one of those. But it’s good to always play back in your old team’s city and play well. And he played well. And got the win.”

(Walker IV, one of the pleasant surprises of the Lakers’ season, finished with 18 points and a team-high +18.)

Frankly, the Pelicans’ unwillingness to cut an appreciative clip package for AD is warranted. Yes, Davis—the 2012 No. 1 overall pick—averaged 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.4 blocks, and made six All-Star teams over seven seasons for the franchise (leading them to two postseason births as well). On the other hand, he and Klutch unapologetically held the Pelicans hostage for a year as Davis requested a trade to the Lakers and Rich Paul warned the rest of the NBA that his client would sign with Los Angeles as a free agent if no deal manifested. AD showed up to his final game with the Pels in a “That’s all folks!” shirt.

Instead of an adulatory montage, Davis was booed upon his return to New Orleans. He’s since made three trips back and has yet to receive a tribute. The 2022-23 Lakers make their annual visit to the Big Easy on Feb. 4.

Perhaps the Lakers should just whip up a video highlighting Davis’ recent domination. Entering Friday, AD had averaged 33.2 points, 17.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 2.6 blocks over the past five outings. After he dropped 25 points (10-13 FG), 15 rebounds and three blocks on the Spurs, LeBron James said Davis has been “the best player in the league” as of late.

“Just his numbers and productivity on both sides of the floor,” LeBron said. “It’s not just offensively but defensively he’s been super engaged, and tonight once again he was amazing.”

The Pelicans, FWIW, may not be quite as bitter about the Davis divorce as they were in 2019. AD led Los Angeles to a title in 2020 and currently resembles his Bubble form, but he’s been frustratingly injury-prone since the championship and the Pelicans ended up with Brandon Ingram and a bevy of draft assets, including unprotected 2023 swap rights with the Lakers that could put the playoff-bound Pelicans in a position to win the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.

I still wouldn’t bank on Davis getting that tribute video.