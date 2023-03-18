Friday night’s brutal loss against the Dallas Mavericks is a perfect example of why it absolutely sucks to be a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers right now. Just when Laker Nation thought that they had the game in the bag, everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Instead of coming away with what would have been a huge victory that have major implications on their chase for a playoff spot, the Lakers have instead conceded a 111-110 loss at the buzzer against a Luka Doncic-less Mavs side.

To say that Lakers Twitter was pissed after the loss would be an understatement. LA fans were feeling all sorts of emotions after that tough defeat, and one thing you can say for sure is that they weren’t happy at all. Nope, not one bit:

Anthony Davis played a key role in this one for the Lakers. While he did have a good game for LA, it was also his foul on a Maxi Kleber 3-point attempt in the dying seconds that allowed the Mavs to close the gap to just one point. He then ended up missing a free throw in the succeeding play, which gave Dallas the opportunity to win the game with five seconds remaining. They did just that via a Kleber buzzer-beater. Who was the man guarding the Mavs big man in the final play? Yup, you guessed it. It was AD.

This was a crushing loss for the Lakers, who could have tied the Mavs in the standings with a win. Instead, they’re stuck at the 10th and final Play-In spot in the conference. What a tough break for Lakers fans.