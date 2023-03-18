A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Friday night’s brutal loss against the Dallas Mavericks is a perfect example of why it absolutely sucks to be a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers right now. Just when Laker Nation thought that they had the game in the bag, everything that could go wrong did go wrong. Instead of coming away with what would have been a huge victory that have major implications on their chase for a playoff spot, the Lakers have instead conceded a 111-110 loss at the buzzer against a Luka Doncic-less Mavs side.

To say that Lakers Twitter was pissed after the loss would be an understatement. LA fans were feeling all sorts of emotions after that tough defeat, and one thing you can say for sure is that they weren’t happy at all. Nope, not one bit:

Wenyen Gabriel is all Lakers fans right now… pic.twitter.com/djZJux6bHc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 18, 2023

Anthony Davis in the last 10 seconds: — Fouled on a 3-point attempt

— Split free throws, could’ve gone up 3

— Leaves Maxi Kleber wide open for three Loss is on him pic.twitter.com/wKEYRHXhed — Lakers Coverage (@LakerCoverage) March 18, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

YOU’VE GOT TO BE FUCKING KIDDING ME 🤮 pic.twitter.com/vYw5JR9rkA — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) March 18, 2023

Some mf named Kleber just ended the Lakers season pic.twitter.com/mh4H6XiTjP — Mamba (@MambaSZN) March 18, 2023

Can’t play as poorly as Lakers did dwn the stretch with all those missed fts and expect to win. THIS WAS A TERRIBLE LOSS. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) March 18, 2023

Anthony Davis played a key role in this one for the Lakers. While he did have a good game for LA, it was also his foul on a Maxi Kleber 3-point attempt in the dying seconds that allowed the Mavs to close the gap to just one point. He then ended up missing a free throw in the succeeding play, which gave Dallas the opportunity to win the game with five seconds remaining. They did just that via a Kleber buzzer-beater. Who was the man guarding the Mavs big man in the final play? Yup, you guessed it. It was AD.

This was a crushing loss for the Lakers, who could have tied the Mavs in the standings with a win. Instead, they’re stuck at the 10th and final Play-In spot in the conference. What a tough break for Lakers fans.