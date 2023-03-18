Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Luka Doncic couldn’t be any prouder of his Dallas Mavericks teammates, specifically Maxi Kleber, after the squad eked out a one-point win at the buzzer against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

With just 6.7 seconds left and the Lakers up by two, 110-108, Kyrie Irving got the inbounds pass and tried to take matters into his own hands for a game-tying shot. However, as the Purple and Gold sent the double team on him and with Anthony Davis leaving Kleber open from deep, Kyrie saw the opportunity to pass on the big man.

As the clock ran down, Kleber didn’t waste any time and quickly pulled from deep before the buzzer sounded. The whole Mavs bench then exploded in celebration while LA fans in the arena went silent as the ball swished into the net and Dallas got the 111-110 victory.

MAXI KLEBER CALLS GAME 🚨pic.twitter.com/yn3zzI3yCP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 18, 2023

Of course Luka Doncic–who is still out due to his bothersome thigh injury–didn’t miss out on the festivities. Just minutes after the big win, he quickly heaped praise on Maxi Kleber. On his Instagram stories, the Slovenian wonderboy wrote “Big buckets” along with Kleber’s game-winner.

Clearly, he couldn’t be more hyped up for the Mavs and his teammate.

Luka Doncic's immediate reaction to Maxi Kleber's game-winner. The Mavs star is definitely proud 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KoIv9vqf2a — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) March 18, 2023

The Mavs really needed the win as well, so Kleber’s clutch shot couldn’t have come at a better time. With the win, Dallas climbed back to the sixth seed in the West, tied with the no. 7 Golden State Warriors record-wise and one game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It’s definitely a great day for Texas basketball.