The Los Angeles Lakers are on pace to replicate and hopefully surpass their Western Conference Finals run last season. 82 games have yet to count and they have a hurdle set in front of them in the NBA Preseason that goes by the name of the Phoenix Suns. Kevin Durant may not have his key teammates Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. But, this does not mean that the Lakers can just play around. LeBron James and Anthony Davis still showed flashes of greatness.

Everyone knows that LeBron James and Anthony Davis are a lethal duo. However, the length of the offseason may have made certain people forget about this. This is why both of these great Lakers players had to remind everyone about how amazing they were against the Suns during their NBA Preseason game.

One key highlight was when Jusuf Nurkic got a mean welcome from the Lakers in their opening play. Davis anticipated the shot inside the paint and swatted it away for a block. James was quick to sprint all the way to the other end of the floor and got the acrobatic layup over Kevin Durant.

The Lakers' one-two-punch was put on a minute restriction but they still left an imprint on the game. Davis notched 15 points and five blocks just in the first quarter. James had an all-around performance with 19 points, three dimes, and six boards after the third period.

Their second unit was the one taking care of the game afterward. Will they be able to seal the game?