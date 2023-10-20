LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are putting the finishing touches on their roster ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. Although the Lakers have already made several additions this offseason to help build the supporting cast surrounding James and Anthony Davis, it seems that they are not quite through making moves as time winds down until the regular season.

On Thurdsay, it was announced that the Lakers had signed guard Quinndary Weatherspoon, per Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation. The team also waved Louis King, who had been signed just a day earlier.

Quinndary Weatherspoon has spent time with multiple NBA organizations throughout his career. His career started when he was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2019 NBA Draft, and then continued with stints with both the G-League's Santa Cruz Warriors and the Golden State Warriors over the last two seasons.

Now, Weatherspoon joins a Lakers team that is looking to capitalize on their surprising run to the Western Conference Finals in 2022-23. Despite being the seventh seed, James and the Lakers were able to overpower both the Memphis Grizzlies as well as the Warriors en route to the NBA's Final Four, where they eventually bowed out to the Denver Nuggets in just four games.

Still, after this offseason's additions, which now includes the addition of Weatherspoon, the Lakers look poised to have a much more successful regular season than a year ago and reaffirm their position amongst the NBA's elites.

Their season tip off on October 24 against the Denver Nuggets.