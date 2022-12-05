By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Just a few days ago Magic Johnson was hyping Anthony Davis’ MVP chances, noting that the big man would be in the conversation if he keeps his high-level production. Now after AD’s 55-point explosion against the Washington Wizards, the NBA icon has the Los Angeles Lakers star as the frontrunner for the award.

On Twitter, Johnson boldly declared that Davis is now leading the MVP race. It came after The Brow not only recorded a 55-piece but also tallied 17 rebounds and three blocks.

“With his 55 point and 17 rebound performance tonight, Anthony Davis leads the NBA MVP race!” Johnson said along with a fire emoji.

For what it’s worth, it’s not only Magic Johnson who’s thinking the same thing. Anthony Davis’ performance on Sunday sparked MVP talks on all corners of NBA Twitter, with several fans highlighting that he should be in the conversation now despite the Lakers still having a losing record.

Sure enough, Davis deserves all the recognition he’s getting. He has been pivotal as the Lakers have started to turn things around following their horrible 0-5 start to the campaign, winning eight of their last 10 games. Although he missed one game during that span, he still averaged 35.3 points while never shooting below 52 percent from the field.

The challenge for Davis now is staying healthy and maintaining that production to help the Lakers further climb the Western Conference standings. But based from what he has shown so far, there is no reason to doubt him.