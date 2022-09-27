Anthony Davis reveals special T-shirts that show Lakers championship motivation in 2022-23

There’s going to be a lot riding for the Los Angeles Lakers this coming season after they spent the past two years in basketball purgatory. Anthony Davis is well aware of what’s at stake for them in 2022-23 and he definitely isn’t shying away from it.

Davis recently revealed that this is the exact mindset the team will have as they enter training camp. As a reminder for all of them, the Lakers have decided to dawn a special T-shirt that will symbolize their primary objective for the upcoming campaign (h/t Dave McMenamin of ESPN):

Anthony Davis told ESPN he plans to have a chip on his shoulder this season, channeling the same approach he brought to LA in 2019-20. The Lakers have training camp T-shirts that say “CHIP” across the front, a little double entendre for their mindset and motivation. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 26, 2022

It’s championship or bust for the Lakers this season and for his part, AD is all-in on this notion. He’s also out to get some revenge this year as he looks to respond to anyone and everyone who’s already counted him out.

Injuries were a major hurdle for Davis last season, but he remains adamant that it was just a case of bad luck for him. When asked about his preparations this offseason, Davis said that everything’s been “normal” on that front:

Anthony Davis said he had a "normal" offseason, in terms of his training. "I did the same exact thing as last season. I had two injuries that you can't really control. Guy fell into my knee, landed on a foot." Added he "had a little more time to let my body rest and heal." — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) September 26, 2022

It is worth noting that there were some whispers about a potential Anthony Davis trade away from the Lakers during the offseason. I’m pretty sure that AD himself has heard about all this, and he’s going to be taking all this into account once the new season begins.