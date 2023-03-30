The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Chicago Bulls by the score of 121-110 on Wednesday on the back of Anthony Davis’ 38 points, and Davis spoke about the win after the game.

“In all honesty we just came out hungry,” Anthony Davis said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “We know we needed to win obviously, this team just beat us a couple of nights ago we wanna get some get back. This whole trip we call it a ‘get back, get back’ trip. Every team on this trip has beat us the last time we played the so we wanted to start of the trip right with a W and we took care of business tonight.”

This was a revenge game for the Lakers, who lost to the Bulls on Sunday in LeBron James’ return to action. LeBron James returned to the starting lineup tonight for the Lakers, and he scored 25 in the game with four assists and seven rebounds. Davis did the heavy-lifting with 38 points, four assists and 10 rebounds.

Davis also spoke about the trash talk that Patrick Beverley has took part in over the last couple of games, as well as Austin Reaves firing back last night.

“Having Pat Bev her was obviously awesome,” Davis said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “That’s what he do. He was talking Sunday, and we made sure we came out and he don’t talk tonight, but it’s all love when we battling. Him and Austin [Reaves] they have a great relationship. It was funny, he did it to Bron, and so Austin got some get back for Bron so we love to see it.”

The Lakers are now 38-38. With six games remaining in the season, they hope to make a push for a spot in the top six in the Western Conference to avoid the play-in tournament.